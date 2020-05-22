Watch: What's the best bargain basement sports car? Zooming with DRIVEN, Ep.5

What's the best sports car for those shopping on the cheap?

This is one of the big topics of Zooming with DRIVEN, episode five. Along with an update on the big motoring news of the week, DRIVEN ambassador and host Sam Wallace, Editor Dean Evans, Deputy Editor David Linklater, Senior Multimedia Journalist Matthew Hansen, and Digital Writer come quizmaster Andrew Sluys face off over the best sports car you can buy for $15,000.

Join us in the banter, and compare how you fare in this week's motoring quiz. And, listen in as we talk Warrant of Fitness woes under lockdown.

All packed into 25 minutes of car talk and fun. Missed an episode? Watch episode one here, episode two here, episode three here, and last week's fourth episode here.