Watch: What's the best electrified car under $30K? Zooming with DRIVEN EP43

This week we're talking hybrids, plug-in hybrids, range-extenders, battery electric vehicles, and whatever else falls under the electrified umbrella on Zooming with DRIVEN.

If you haven't yet worked it out, it's an 'e' special, and we've got a tonne to talk about in the electric space.

In the news, we cover the Formula E fiasco, where over half the field didn't finish due to running out of power, and Hyundai's new Kona EV. We also talk about the new ABB fast charger at the Audi dealership in Auckland.

We all take turns with the game this week, and unfortunately, David's quiz doesn't quite go to plan.

Finally, for the 60 Second Second this week, we're looking at the best electrified cars one can buy for less than $30,000. Don't forget to vote for your favourite below!

View the listings here:

Dean - 2015 BMW i3

David - 2020 Toyota Yaris Hybrid

Andrew - 2016 Nissan E-NV

Wildcard - 2017 Nissan Leaf