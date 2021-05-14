Watch: What's the best fun car under $10K? Zooming with DRIVEN

In the 60 Second Sell, we're discussing a dilemma of one of David's son's friends, who wants a fun first car for $10,000. Before you jump to a Golf GTI, it's worth noting that it has to be non-turbo, for insurance purposes, and it can't be a Swift, because he hates those things...

Which of our picks is your favourite? Vote below!

Dean - Mercedes-Benz SLK

David - Hyundai Tiburon

Andy - Toyota MR-S

Wildcard - Suzuki Swift Sport

Watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode here