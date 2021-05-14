Watch: What's the best fun car under $10K? Zooming with DRIVEN
By Driven • 14/05/2021
In the 60 Second Sell, we're discussing a dilemma of one of David's son's friends, who wants a fun first car for $10,000. Before you jump to a Golf GTI, it's worth noting that it has to be non-turbo, for insurance purposes, and it can't be a Swift, because he hates those things...
Which of our picks is your favourite? Vote below!
Dean - Mercedes-Benz SLK
David - Hyundai Tiburon
Andy - Toyota MR-S
Wildcard - Suzuki Swift Sport
