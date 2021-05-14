Home / News / Watch: What's the best fun car under $10K? Zooming with DRIVEN

Watch: What's the best fun car under $10K? Zooming with DRIVEN

By Driven • 14/05/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

In the 60 Second Sell, we're discussing a dilemma of one of David's son's friends, who wants a fun first car for $10,000. Before you jump to a Golf GTI, it's worth noting that it has to be non-turbo, for insurance purposes, and it can't be a Swift, because he hates those things...

Which of our picks is your favourite? Vote below!

Dean - Mercedes-Benz SLK

David - Hyundai Tiburon

Andy - Toyota MR-S

Wildcard - Suzuki Swift Sport

Watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode here

By Driven • 14/05/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi Hybrid SE 5dr DCT Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi Hybrid SE 5dr DCT
Hyundai Ioniq 1.6 GDi Hybrid SE 5dr DCT

$34,990

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic

$64,590

Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 d 4Matic AMG Line Premium 9G-Tronic Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 d 4Matic AMG Line Premium 9G-Tronic
Mercedes-Benz GLC 250 d 4Matic AMG Line Premium 9G-Tronic

$70,790

Mercedes-Benz GLC 220 d 4Matic AMG Line Prem Plus 9G-Tronic Mercedes-Benz GLC 220 d 4Matic AMG Line Prem Plus 9G-Tronic
Mercedes-Benz GLC 220 d 4Matic AMG Line Prem Plus 9G-Tronic

$71,290

We Recommend