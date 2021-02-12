Watch: What's the best premium SUV? Zooming with DRIVEN

For the first time this year, the whole gang is back together, so we decided to head back to the video studio to bring you Zooming in all its glory.

Arguably the biggest news in the office this week isn't car related, but instead, it's the fact that Sam welcomed a pair of twins into the world! Unfortunately, he forgot to give them car-related names, so we've come up with a few to help.

We also discuss possible seven-seat premium SUV options on a budget between $80-$120K, and pitch our favourites. Check out the full Expert Car Picks article here.

Dean's favourite Rotten CARmatoes game makes its first appearance for the year, and we're all a bit rusty on the answers.

We also revisit the results from last week's 'Best Ferrari of all time' poll, and things get rather heated when Sam mentions that driving down Ponsonby road should be a factor.

Watch the full episode or listen to the podcast above, and vote in our Expert Car Picks poll below!