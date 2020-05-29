Watch: What's the best road-racing car under $10K? Zooming with DRIVEN EP.6

What's the fastest car over a road course from point A to B? We find out in this week's 30-Second Sell challenge, with a budget of just $10,000.

That's just one of the topics in this week's Zooming with DRIVEN, our weekly vidcast on motoring news, info, opinions and games - take the challenge at home and see if you're quick and/or faster than our team of so-called car experts.

Hosted by DRIVEN ambassador and host Sam Wallace, with Editorial team members Dean Evans, David Linklater, Matthew Hansen and quizmaster Andrew Sluys, join in the fun as we wrap series one, look at some high (and low) lights, and, as usual, take every opportunity to rubbish each other.

30-Second Sell Listings:

Mercedes-Benz E-350 (AMG Line)

Mazda Axela MazdaSpeed

BMW 118d

BMW 550i

