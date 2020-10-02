Watch: What's the best weekend car for $10K? Zooming with DRIVEN

This week on Zooming with DRIVEN we're talking about the New Zealand driver's licence system, and how weird the questions in the learner test really are.

Andrew covers off all the weird and wonderful vehicles that came from the Beijing Auto Show, David talks about the Hilux Mako that he was lucky enough to drive at the start of the week, and Sam drops an Audi RS4 bombshell.

For this week's 30 Second Sell, we're looking at fun cars that can be had at driven.co.nz for less than $10,000, and as always, Sam has something to say about David's controversial pick.

We cover off the Expert Car Picks from earlier this week where we looked at new "cool" cars that can be bought for $40,000, click here to vote for your favourite.

30 Second Sell Listings:

Dean: 1993 Mercedes-Benz SL 500

David: 2005 Mazda MX-5

Andrew: 1996 Daihatsu Feroza

Listen to our Zooming with DRIVEN podcast on iHeart Radio here, otherwise, you can listen on Apple or Spotify.