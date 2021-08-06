Home / News / Watch: What's the fastest car for $10k? Zooming with DRIVEN

Watch: What's the fastest car for $10k? Zooming with DRIVEN

By Driven • 06/08/2021
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

This week for the 60 Second Sell, we've taken a look through DRIVEN's listings and have found what we think to be are the fastest cars that can be had for $10,000. 

The idea came from Dean's trip to the Bay of Islands Airport on the Audi e-tron GT launch, where they completed a few 0-200km/h runs down the tarmac. 

Obviously, a brand new electric Audi can't be had for less than $10,000, but there are plenty of cars listed on DRIVEN that will do it with pace. 

Click here to watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode

Check out our choices below, and don't forget to vote for your favourite! 

Dean - Ford Falcon XR6

David - Mini Cooper S

Sam - Mercedes-Benz E500

Andrew - Nissan Fuga 450GT

By Driven • 06/08/2021

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Audi A4 2.0TFSI NEW SHAPE Audi A4 2.0TFSI NEW SHAPE
Audi A4 2.0TFSI NEW SHAPE

$17,800

Audi RS6 4.0 V8T 441KW Launch Edition Audi RS6 4.0 V8T 441KW Launch Edition
Audi RS6 4.0 V8T 441KW Launch Edition

$229,995

Porsche 911 996 Carrera C4S Porsche 911 996 Carrera C4S
Porsche 911 996 Carrera C4S

$54,995

Nissan X-Trail 20S Nissan X-Trail 20S
Nissan X-Trail 20S

$24,990

We Recommend