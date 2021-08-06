Watch: What's the fastest car for $10k? Zooming with DRIVEN

This week for the 60 Second Sell, we've taken a look through DRIVEN's listings and have found what we think to be are the fastest cars that can be had for $10,000.

The idea came from Dean's trip to the Bay of Islands Airport on the Audi e-tron GT launch, where they completed a few 0-200km/h runs down the tarmac.

Obviously, a brand new electric Audi can't be had for less than $10,000, but there are plenty of cars listed on DRIVEN that will do it with pace.

Click here to watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode

Check out our choices below, and don't forget to vote for your favourite!

Dean - Ford Falcon XR6

David - Mini Cooper S

Sam - Mercedes-Benz E500

Andrew - Nissan Fuga 450GT