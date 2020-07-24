Watch: Why are Japanese classics fetching small fortunes? Zooming with DRIVEN Season2, Ep2

This week, our weekly vidcast show, hosted by Sam Wallace with the DRIVEN team, looks at NZ driver training, car smells and the rising price of used Japanese classics.

We play the Car Quiz, this week prepared and hosted by Sam, contain some tight and controversial moments (as per usual), plus we do another round of 30-Second Sell, where we choose a theme and the team picks the best car they can from current crop for sale at driven.co.nz: this week, seven-seat SUVs under $50k.

We also chat about this weekend's competition being held at Eden Park, where five finalists will compete to win a Kia Seltos, and have our usual digs, plus our regular banter, in-jokes and arguing.

It's all wrapped up in less than 20 minutes, and is marginally better than watching Big Brother or any one of the other celebrity/reality shows (Especially Celebrity Treasure Island, who'd ever want to watch that?!).

Like what you see? Catch up with all the Zooming with DRIVEN episodes here.

30 Second Sell listings:

Hyundai Santa Fe

Mazda CX-9

Audi Q7

Read More:

Half million dollar Subaru: rare rallying warrior out to break records

Honda madness: 20-year-old Civic sells for over $100,000 in Japan

Put the boot in and win a Kia Seltos for a year