Watch: Why the 007 film crew covered the streets of an Italian city with soft drink

Though it has been a long time coming, the latest instalment in the James Bond movie franchise 'No Time To Die' is shaping up as one of the most extreme movies of its kind to date.

As Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007, it seems that the CGI department as well as the stunt doubles went over and above in order to make this a truly epic finale.

Click here to view all Aston Martin listings on DRIVEN

With a budget of over $300 million on hand, it's no surprise to hear that the production team went over and above on the CGI, but it is interesting to learn that a lot of stunts from the opening scene were done for real.

An example of this is the secret behind the opening chase scene, where 007 slides an Aston Martin DB5 through the extremely narrow streets of Matera in Italy.

According to the stunt coordinator, the cobble-covered streets were far too slippery to safely perform any of the vehicular stunts that were planned, so a strange method was used to increase grip.

Almost 40,000 litres of soft drink was poured on the ancient streets of the city, which was left out in the sun to dry, leaving a sticky sugar substance on the cobble stones.

This substance then provided sufficient grip for the vehicles, and all manner of drifting, jumping, and racing was able to be completed.