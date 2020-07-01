Watch: Woman goes viral after taking 5 turns to find fuel filler door

We've all had those days where things — almost always more so the simple things — just don't go to plan. And in this vaguely apocolyptic world, in the midst of a pandemic and global protests, it feels like these days are much more commonplace.

Enter this amazing, highly relatable clip from the United States.

The video was originally posted to a sub-Reddit called r/holdmycosmo, which details a long string of fails in a sort of Influencers in the Wild kind of manner.

It depicts an unfortunate woman taking a staggering four attempts to park her Dodge Grand Caravan correctly in order to fill it with petrol (or 'pump it with gas', if any Americans are watching), with another failed attempt having taken place before the camera started rolling according to the shooter.

Those who work at petrol stations can probably vouch for me when I say this is a surprisingly common connundrum, as drivers park with the filler on the wrong side relative to the pump, only to double down on the action when they move their car to the next pump.

A few of us in the DRIVEN office have certainly done it before — albiet not four times in a row.

For those finding this footage particularly relatable, it's worth noting that most cars these days feature a small arrow in the binnacle which points to what side the fuel filler cap resides.

The kicker? Well, that has to be the pure unbridled jubilation at the end of the clip, as David Redditborough and co burst into applause from behind the camera. At a time when the world needs laughter, videos like these are invaluable.