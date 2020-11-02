Watch: Women hit the track with Ford muscle for annual #SheDrives event
As a whole, the automotive world is a very male-dominated affair, so to give the ladies a chance to experience some of the exhilaration for themselves, Ford New Zealand holds the annual #SheDrives event.
Here, a group of VIPs and winners are hosted by Ford at Hampton Downs, and given the opportunity to try a few vehicles from Ford's vast line-up, as well as having a hoon on the go karts.
We know it's not #MustangMonday, but we couldn't help but share some Mustang moments from #SheDrives last week!
From off-roading in a Ranger Raptor, to sending it sideways with Fanga Dan in his RTR Mustang drift car, there's plenty of adrenaline-fueled events to take part in throughout the day.
This year we had Toni and Alisa from the DRIVEN team representing us, who told us how much of a hoot the day was in the latest instalment of our Zooming with DRIVEN podcast.
Check out the full video re-cap up top!