Watch: Women hit the track with Ford muscle for annual #SheDrives event

As a whole, the automotive world is a very male-dominated affair, so to give the ladies a chance to experience some of the exhilaration for themselves, Ford New Zealand holds the annual #SheDrives event.

Here, a group of VIPs and winners are hosted by Ford at Hampton Downs, and given the opportunity to try a few vehicles from Ford's vast line-up, as well as having a hoon on the go karts.

From off-roading in a Ranger Raptor, to sending it sideways with Fanga Dan in his RTR Mustang drift car, there's plenty of adrenaline-fueled events to take part in throughout the day.

This year we had Toni and Alisa from the DRIVEN team representing us, who told us how much of a hoot the day was in the latest instalment of our Zooming with DRIVEN podcast.

Check out the full video re-cap up top!