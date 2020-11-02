Home / News / Watch: Women hit the track with Ford muscle for annual #SheDrives event

Watch: Women hit the track with Ford muscle for annual #SheDrives event

By DRIVEN • 06/11/2020
Search Driven for Ford for sale

As a whole, the automotive world is a very male-dominated affair, so to give the ladies a chance to experience some of the exhilaration for themselves, Ford New Zealand holds the annual #SheDrives event. 

Here, a group of VIPs and winners are hosted by Ford at Hampton Downs, and given the opportunity to try a few vehicles from Ford's vast line-up, as well as having a hoon on the go karts.

View this post on Instagram

We know it's not #MustangMonday, but we couldn't help but share some Mustang moments from #SheDrives last week!

A post shared by Ford New Zealand (@fordnz) on Nov 2, 2020 at 6:08pm PST

From off-roading in a Ranger Raptor, to sending it sideways with Fanga Dan in his RTR Mustang drift car, there's plenty of adrenaline-fueled events to take part in throughout the day. 

This year we had Toni and Alisa from the DRIVEN team representing us, who told us how much of a hoot the day was in the latest instalment of our Zooming with DRIVEN podcast

Check out the full video re-cap up top! 

By DRIVEN • 06/11/2020

Tags

Ford
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Ford Falcon Xr8 Sedan Auto 5.0P Ford Falcon Xr8 Sedan Auto 5.0P
Ford Falcon Xr8 Sedan Auto 5.0P

$75,800

Ford Ranger 3.2TD XLT DC W/S 4X4 Ford Ranger 3.2TD XLT DC W/S 4X4
Ford Ranger 3.2TD XLT DC W/S 4X4

$36,495

Ford Escape Ford Escape
Ford Escape

$3,995

Ford Escape Titanium AWD Diesel Ford Escape Titanium AWD Diesel
Ford Escape Titanium AWD Diesel

$41,990

We Recommend