Watch: Woodworker beautifully hand-crafts Mercedes-Benz 300 SL gullwing

By Maxene London • 17/05/2022
Wood Carving - Classic Mercedes-Benz 300SL - Woodworking Art / YouTube

YouTubes Woodworking Art has done it again, this time with a stunning hand-crafted wooden Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

The iconic Mercedes gullwing coupe is from the 1950s and sells for millions when one comes up at auction.

This wooden gullwing showcases the car's beauty, in painstakingly detailed woodwork. The artist started out with two big blocks of wood, which he cut down to form the shape of the Gullwing with a bandsaw.

Then, he crafted the wheels/tires with a lathe. He went to make hubcap inserts that are perfectly adorned with Mercedes' three-pointed star.

After drilling, cutting, and chiselling out the spots for the wheels, doors, bonnet, and boot lid, he sanded it down to match the Gullwing's body shape. He even chiselled the slant-six engine into the bay.

But perhaps most impressively, he hollowed out its interior, carved out spaces for the iconic gullwing doors, and then made functioning doors with struts, working door handles, and latches. 

Not only that but the bonnet and boot are also fully functional, with little struts to open and close them. There's also an entire interior, with seats, a dashboard, a steering wheel, and even a gear shift.

The detail that Woodworking Art puts into these creations is stunning. The cars he crafts from wood are typically pretty functional, as this one is, with wheels that turn with the steering wheel. 

