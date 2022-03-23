Watch: Woodworker creates wooden version of Tesla Cybertruck

YouTuber ND - Woodworking Art is at it again, this time beautifully crafting a wooden version of Tesla's Cybertruck, which is probably as close we'll ever get to the real thing.

The incredibly talented woodworker is known for hand-crafting amazing models of some of our favourite vehicles, from a fully functional Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, to a Mercedes-Benz G500 4×4.

This time, he's taken the Tesla Cybertruck and turned it into a wooden masterpiece.

Earlier this year, we learnt that production of the highly-anticipated electric Cybertruck has been delayed yet again, this time to early 2023. The delay prompted some to wonder if the Cybertruck would ever see the light of day.

Amusingly, the wooden version of the Cybertruck arrives before the production version of the EV truck.

While the boxy shape of the electric ute might seem like an easy task for the woodworker, there is a great deal of effort that's been put into bringing out the small details of the polygonal truck.