Watch: World's fastest production cars face-off at drag strip

By Andrew Sluys • 23/08/2021
Ten years ago, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport was the world's quickest car. Powered by a quad-turbo W16 engine, there wasn't even a hint of hybrid power in its powertrain, just pure petrol grunt. 

Fast forward ten years, and we've got a face-off of the two quickest cars at the drag strip, and there's absolutely no petrol involved; just electric power - and a lot of it. 

In one corner is the Tesla Model S Plaid, which happens to be the quickest electric car that the American brand has ever built. Its dual-motor system works together to produce a hefty 760kW. 

In real-world terms, this gives it enough power to hit 100km/h in about two-seconds flat, making it the quickest four-door car that the world has ever seen. 

In the other corner is the Rimac Nevera, which is one of the world's first all-electric supercars, and possesses the figures to back this claim up. 

Its four-motor system makes an earth-shattering 1427kW, enough to send it to 100km/h well below the two-second mark. 

So with these two figures in mind, check out the video, and watch these two overpowered electric machines do battle at strip, and record times that no family-friendly sedan should see. 

