Watch: World's first electric ute tested in sub-zero conditions

While Tesla's Cybertruck is the most famous electric ute in the world right now, the chances of it actually becoming a thing before the next turn of the century is quite slim.

On the other hand, Rivian is making good progress with its R1T electric truck, and has recently released a video showing stringent testing that's being completed in Minesota.

In the past, the American brand has shown the R1T testing in the Arizona desert, but now it's being put through its paces in sub-zero conditions which never seems to do batteries any favours.

Interestingly, the R1T's system uses energy to keep the batteries at optimum operating temperature while in use. A spokesperson from the company explained this:

"In extremely cold conditions we use some battery energy to keep the cells in our battery above 14°F to provide controlled vehicle performance. Our battery is uniquely designed to operate in super-cold conditions, all the way down to an ambient temp of -40°F."

While at the facility, the company also tested the R1T's traction control, torque vectoring, regen slip control, anti-lock braking, and electronic stability control in wet, cold, and snowy conditions.

As well as gathering important data, this also makes for a great video, so enjoy!