Watch: World's first V8-powered Tesla hits the road for a test drive

When Tesla first burst into the mainstream automotive scene with the Model S, no one could believe just how fast these cars were, and how they had the ability to embarrass even the fastest V8s at the drag strip.

Fast forward over a decade, and a YouTuber has become the first person in the world to own a V8-swapped Tesla, and while it doesn't make a lot of sense, it looks like an awesome machine.

Rich Rebuilds first debuted this Chevrolet-powered Model S at SEMA earlier this year, but like most SEMA builds, it wasn't quite finished, and still required a bit of work to get on the road.

In his latest video, we see that Rich has managed to get the Tesla on the road, and like anyone with a sense of humour, uses it to confuse the general public.

Dubbed 'ICE-T', the Model S features an LS3 engine from a Camaro dropped in the frunk, and is connected to a sequential shifter that sends power to the rear wheels exclusively.

Rich decided to make sure that this Tesla retained as much of a factory look as possible, so the only way to tell that it wasn't battery-powered was from the sound.

On the inside, the same ethos was applied, but the plethora of error messages on the infotainment display hints at a lack of factory parts beneath.