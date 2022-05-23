Watch: You would not believe this Lamborghini Vision GT is made from wood

We've seen some very impressive wooden models of cars, but this one takes the cake.

Crafted by YouTubes Woodworking Art, this wooden version of a V12 GT Vision Gran Turismo was built as a fully functional ride-on for his son.

The V12 GT Vision Gran Turismo is a concept car created by Lamborghini, and replicating it out of wood was clearly no easy task.

The artist behind the wooden replica began by constructing a simple steel frame and then installing it with all the necessary suspension and braking components to make it functional, as well as a small electric motor. Then, he made a bonnet and tailgate that can be lifted up remotely.

Lamborghini's concept car is made with all kinds of exotic materials, but obviously, this replica has been made solely from wood.

View Lamborghini listings on Driven

The video showcases just how the wood maker crafts each section, cutting, gluing and crafting all of the concept’s panels before fixing them to the steel frame. He even created wooden brake calipers and wooden hub caps that sit over the rear wheels.

To top things off, there's a fake engine cover and a number of brightly-coloured LED lights that also adorn the car’s exterior.