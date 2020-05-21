Watch: Young driver drowns brand new Mustang following failed drift attempt

Over the past decade or so, Mustang drivers have developed a reputation for crashing. And while other sports car drivers to crash too, Mustangs spills seem to be the most common around the globe.

So when news of a young Canadian driver binning his brand new Mustang GT into a river broke, no one was too surprised, but just happy to hear that everyone escaped without injury.

According to a witness, the driver had only purchased the extremely green coupe three days earlier, and was showing off outside a local mall in front of a group of friends.

It was raining quite heavily, so the young man decided to practice his drifting around the empty car park, but with 343kW being sent to the rear wheels, the 5.0-litre V8 proved a little too much to handle.

This resulted in the Mustang being sent off the tarmac, down and bank, and landing in a nearby river. Photos of the aftermath show that the coupe sustained significant damage.

Judging by these photos, if the Mustang wasn't killed by the water rushing in, the damage to the front end will probably result in it being a write-off, with only a handful of miles on the clock.