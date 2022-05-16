Watch: YouTubers convert Tesla model 3 into a massive electric tank

You can find a lot on YouTube. From the latest car reviews and entertainment (quick plug for Driven's YouTube channel) to crashes, tutorials, and everything in between.

These German YouTubers decided it'd be a good idea to create a massive electric tank, converted from a Tesla Model 3.

The Real Life Guys are known for putting together some imaginative creations, like a bathtub submarine and an awesome off-road wheelchair.

And according to their YouTube channel, the build for the Tesla Model 3 tank took place over the course of four weeks "day and night," which mostly focused on putting together the giant chains.

"The chains are super high," one of the builders says in the video. "It's not going to be easy to attach the Tesla to them."

With 31 inches of ground clearance, you could go anywhere you want, as long as there's a charging station within range. The heavy add-ons and modifications would certainly reduce the range by quite a lot.