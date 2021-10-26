Watch: Zonda C12 S crashed into ditch

Another day, another crash video.

This crash features the Pagani Zonda.

It's a very powerful supercar, but because it's from the analogue era, it requires the drivers full attention... and skills.

A Zonda C12 S owner in the Czech Republic learned this first hand recently, when it crashed a on a twisty road near Prague. Thankfully, they escaped without serious injuries.

While we don't know exactly what happened, footage shared on Instagram by @supercar.fails, shows the yellow Zonda resting in a ditch.

Although we can't be certain, it looks as though the driver of the rear-wheel drive Italian supercar lost control and went off the edge of the road.

The car appears to be an early 2000 Pagani Zonda C12 S, and from what we can see, the profile and rear of the car came out undamaged. But it does look like the front clamshell is broken and there will probably be some underbody damage as well. Repairs will cost thousands, but the crash could have been a lot worse given the road is surrounded by a deep ditch and many trees.

The 2000 C12 S has a naturally aspirated 7.0-litre AMG engine, producing 405 kW and 750 Nm of torque. The cars come exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission. The 0-100 km/h sprint is completed in 3.7 seconds and the top speed is 335 km/h.