We drive a big truck and Keep/Drive/Destroy returns! Zooming with DRIVEN EP119

On the latest episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, David tells us about the Kia EV9 all-electric large SUV that the Korean manufacturer just revealed the production version of, and it actually looks a lot like the brilliantly angular concept! Although Sam is disappointed that the more impractical features of the original concept - like the weird doors and square steering wheel - haven't made it onto the final version...

We then discuss the news that France, Germany and several other European countries are banding together to fight back against the European Union's plans to ban the sale of ICE vehicles in 2035. Why? Well, it seems that they are big fans of carbon neutral eFuel, with Porsche in particular getting into it - David explains the details.

Then moving to the opposite end of the scale from EVs and carbon neutral fuels, Damien tells us about his first drive of the awesome Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, the newest member of the GMSV family to be "remanufactured" into right-hand drive form for sale in New Zealand. It's even more off-road oriented than the Trail Boss it replaces and still utterly huge...

Damien then slips straight back into EV-mode with the news that pricing for the Cupra Born hot hatch has been revealed. Spoiler alert: it will sneak in under the $80K Clean Car rebate cutoff, but not if you want a blue one. Why? Watch this week's episode to find out...

Then we crank things up a notch with a game of our old favourite: Keep/Drive/Destroy, in which we are presented with three cars and have to decide which one we would keep, which one we would drive and which one we would destroy... this week: the hypercar Holy Trinity, hardcore 4X4 off-roaders and weird little Kei cars. That last one caused David and Damien to make some very hard choices...