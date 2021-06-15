Webb's Collectors' Cars: rare classics up for auction in Auckland

Another round of iconic, exotic, exquisite and just plain cool cars are going up against the hammer on June 27 in the Webb’s Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia auction.

Among the 44 vehicles on offer (plus 15 automotive memorabilia items) are the likes of a 1991 Lancia Delta Integrale 16v, 1973 Holden Torana XU-1, 1983 Mazda RX-7 Series 2, 1975 Volkswagen Kombi, 1974 VW 181 (aka “The Thing”) and a 2007 Ford GT40 replica.

The Delta remains the most successful World Rally car of all time; the roadgoing homologation version is one of the most acclaimed hot hatches of all time. The example going up for auction is a 16v model delivered new in Japan in March 1991 and brought to NZ in November 2016.

It features the rare Exclusive Pack (including leather interior), has covered just 40,700km and comes complete with the original (never used) tool kit. It’s expected to fetch $78-$85k.

The Holden Torana XU-1 is a genuine Australian muscle-car classic. This is a particularly good example, first registered in Christchurch in November 1973. It’s in prime condition, thanks to an extensive (but undocumented) restoration several years ago. The period purple paintwork, Globe wheels, single exterior mirror and black vinyl interior underline the car’s authenticity. XU-1s are appreciating rapidly: this one is expected to go for $130-$150k.

The RX-7 is an ex-UK car that was imported to NZ in 2010. The odometer reads 97,000 miles (156,106km) but the car is described as being in “outstanding” condition. The original bag for the removable sunroof is included, as are the original audio head unit and sales brochure. Indicative value is $50-$55k.

The Kombi might German, but to many it’s classic Kiwiana. This example is a 15-window model built in Brazil (so left-hand drive); in the US it has a single owner for 35 years and was ultimately sld to a VW restoration specialist. It arrived in NZ in 2019 and should go for $75-$85k.

The Thing was based on the Second World War Kubelwagen, but repurposed as a fun lifestyle vehicle. It used Type 1 (Beetle) mechanicals, but on a Karmann Ghia floorpan. This particular example had a full body-off restoration in the US and subsequently imported to New Zealand. Expected price is $45-$55k.

And who doesn’t have their head turned by a Ford GT40? It’s not the real thing, hence a more reasonable expected sale price of $85-$100k. It was “recreated” in Rotorua in 2007 and later underwent a major mechanical revision. The engine is a 5.0-litre Mustang unit (roller cam) and the XR8 Blue paintwork was applied by Evans European in Auckland.

The auction starts on June 27 at 2.30pm at ASB Showgrounds, Auckland. Cars can be viewed at selected times from Tuesday 22-Sunday 27 June.