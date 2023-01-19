What a way to go: Ford Mustang Mach-E converted into electric hearse

A British company has created a range of "ceremonial" vehicles based on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, including a hearse.

Coleman Milne's new pure-electric range (which also includes a Mach-E limousine) is called "Etive", after a river in the West Scottish Highlands. The company specialises in conversions to both types of vehicles.

Both will be available in the UK and Europe in left and right-hand drive configuration by mid-year, after "accelerated structural durability testing" at the Millbrook test facility to replicate 65,000km of road usage.

“We have long championed the electric hearse at Coleman Milne,” says national sales director Graham Clow. "The Mach-E is the perfect base for a comfortable, quiet and respectful hearse and limousine, while also providing funeral directors with all the benefits and innovations found in today’s electric vehicles.”

The Mach-E Etive is fit for purpose with a flat, full-length deck with "ample space for personal tributes", three full-size bearer seats with lap and diagonal seatbelts, and a glass roof.

Operators can customise the hearse for their own requirements. Options include a power-lift tailgate, a full size sliding deck, illuminated signage and a slide out under-draw deck. Mounted outside is an "aerodynamic wreath rail" with added roof protection.

Meanwhile, the Etive limousine incorporates an additional 114mm in overall vehicle height. Designed to carry seven passengers in addition to the driver, the vehicle is available with full privacy glass, and as an option, can include a middle door drop glass.

Both the hearse and the limousine contain the smaller 75kWh Mach-E battery, which delivers an estimated range of up to 320km with the extra weight of the vehicles taken into consideration.

All of the standard Mach-E's driver-assistance systems are retained.

Coleman Milne has previously introduced other electrified models. Etive joins a model lineup which includes a Mercedes E-Class PHEV and the Whisper hearse, based on the Tesla Model S platform and engineered in collaboration with sister company, Binz International. Parent company WN VTech also has divisions that specialise in police and ambulance vehicles.