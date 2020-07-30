What are New Zealand’s new-vehicle sales stars for 2020 so far?

We’re past the half-way point of the year, and with the New Zealand new-car market gathering momentum again it’s a great time to look at which models have really made their mark in the sales charts through the ups and downs of 2020... so far.

This isn’t just a straightforward sales countdown, though. If it was, we’d be staring at a bunch of utes. Instead, we’ve chosen a grab-bag of five individual models from the top 10 to represent different vehicle genres. So it’s a good cross-section of those ever-popular one-tonne trucks, plus SUVs and hatchbacks.

FORD RANGER (3217 sales): number one light commercial, number one overall

And the Ranger marches on. Ford’s ever-popular ute has continued to evolve in 2020, with the addition of the FX4 range in both 2WD and 4WD bringing the brand’s slick new biturbo 2.0-litre engine to a wider audience.

Ford does also manage to keep Ranger ahead of the game on technology. It’s one of the brand’s first models to get the full FordPass Connect system, which makes the vehicle “live” with a SIM card and gives owners a remote connection via a mobile app.

KIA SELTOS (1253): second most popular SUV, sixth overall

The Seltos SUV stormed into prominence during NZ’s alert levels and continues to be a headline act for Kia, thanks to a very sharp price for the entry-level LX model ($27,990), but also a broad model range and very distinctive design.

It’s a mainstream machine, but if you want you can go all the way up to a turbocharged Limited model with a dual-clutch transmission and multi-link rear suspension.

TOYOTA HILUX (2575): second most popular light commercial, second overall

Toyota NZ will be looking for a big sales boost from Hilux at the end of the year when a revised model comes on stream – bringing with it a 15 per cent power boost to 150kW and more towing ability for the automatic-gearbox versions.

There will also be a Kiwi-developed launch-edition with a heavily uprated chassis. A Hilux rival for the Raptor, perhaps?

In the meantime, Hilux remains a force to be reckoned with.

SUZUKI SWIFT (1149): most popular hatchback, seventh overall

Suzuki NZ has recovered from Covid-19 in surprisingly quick fashion and Swift remains its star performer. There’s been a huge surge in sales of the Swift Sport (up 39 per cent in May/June over the same period last year).

Swift even beat the ever-popular Toyota Corolla in the first half of 2020 - albeit by just one sale!

Suzuki is hoping for even more from its supermini by expanding the range with the addition of the Swift hybrid, which uses mild electrification to achieve a 15 per cent improvement in fuel economy over the entry GL: 4.1l/100km. It’s also officially NZ’s cheapest hybrid.

TOYOTA RAV4 (2256): most popular SUV, third overall

The Toyota RAV4 has always been a strong seller, but the addition of a hybrid powertrain option to the latest model has given it a massive boost – power, economy and (this is the amazing bit) desirability all got a serious lift.

A RAV4 with a waiting list? This is it.

NZ’s TOP 10 MODELS FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

Ford Ranger (3217)

Toyota Hilux (2575)

Toyota RAV4 (2256)

Mitsubishi Triton (1772)

Holden Colorado (1759)

Kia Seltos (1253)

Suzuki Swift (1149)

Toyota Corolla (1148)

Kia Sportage (1125)

Nissan Navara (1071)