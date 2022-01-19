What are the world's most anticipated EVs according to Google?

2021 was one of the biggest years to date when it comes to EV adoption. Which shouldn't come as a surprise, except for the fact that we've been in the midst of a global pandemis and a chip shortage as well as facing a general scarcity of automotive related parts and supplies.

And while many automakers did see some of their worst sales statistics last year, many saw a huge increase in demand for electric vehicles. And interestingly, while supply issues meant that many automakers struggled to build cars, Tesla managed to break both production and sales records.

So, this shows that people are interested in electric vehicles. And many car buyers are looking to purchase an EV as their next vehicle.

According to data collected by Google, the most globally anticipated EV is the Tesla Roadster, which was searched 8,532,000 times on Google in 2021 alone. That's an average of 700,000 searches per month. Which, considering the Roadster's production and delivery dates are yet to be seen, is pretty impressive.

The Tesla Cybertruck is also proving to be a topic of interest, with 7,296,000 searches last year, and earning the title of the second most anticipated EV according to search numbers. The Cybertruck has been widely talked about since it's announcement, so this isn't surprising.

The Apple Car, BMW i4, and Chevrolet Silverado EV are also all highly anticipated, according to their Google search numbers.