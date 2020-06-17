What colour of car is most likely to be stolen in New Zealand?

When it comes to car colours, New Zealand buyers tend to follow trends from the rest of the world which means that our roads are filled with silver, grey, black and white cars.

While not driving a racey red, or bright yellow car may keep your insurance premiums low, it turns out that New Zealand's car thieves may be targetting these inconspicuous colours to keep suspicions down.

According to the New Zealand Police stolen vehicles report that displays stolen vehicle data from the past six months, silver is by far the most commonly stolen coloured vehicle with 908 entries over the past six months.

Coming in at second place is white with 613 entries, and then there's black with 425. Arguably the biggest surprise on this list is blue coming in with 399 entries, above grey with 328.

If you're looking to keep your car safe from car thieves, going with an 'out there' colour might be best. While Pink, cream, and purple may not be the most stylish, but they're the least stolen colours.

NZ's most commonly stolen cars by colour:

Silver - 908

White - 613

Black - 425

Blue - 399

Grey - 328

Red - 320

Green - 207

Gold - 56

Yellow - 51

Brown - 39

Orange - 27

Purple - 27

Cream - 17

Pink - 7