What does a million-dollar hybrid look like?

The SF90 is a landmark car for Ferrari in so many ways. It's the first Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) ever put into production by the iconic brand, but it's also most powerful road car Ferrari has ever produced, with a combined output of 735kW from the turbo V8 and three electric motors (yes, it's all-wheel drive as well).

We got our hands on the one of the very first examples to land in New Zealand (never mind the Australian number plates, it's all in Auckland). Check out the video above for a quick look at this landmark Ferrari and keep an eye out for our full review, coming soon.