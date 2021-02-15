What does re-entering Level 3 mean for you and your car?

Last night it was announced that due to a few new Covid-19 cases in the community, Auckland would be heading back into Alert Level 3, while the rest of the country re-enters Alert Level 2. But what does that mean exactly?

This is almost exactly the same scenario as what we experienced in August last year, and protocols look to be the same.

If businesses involve face-to-face contact, they'll have to keep the doors closed. That includes gyms, house cleaners, hairdressers, sales people and masseuses. These, however, will be able to open under alert level 2 with the right measures.

"Customers cannot come on to your premises," Jacinda Ardern said. "Unless you are a supermarket, dairy, petrol station, pharmacy or permitted health service."

Car servicing and maintenance workshops will probably stay open, but will be required to operate contactless, and with full sanitisation plans in place.

Last time we entered Level 3, the motor industry partially re-opened its doors with service workshops flooded with business from the moment the alert status changed.

Retail new vehicles could be possible if there is no face-to-face customer contact throughout the sale and delivery process and vehicles are properly sanitised, something that was put into action last time.