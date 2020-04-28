What happened to the Ferrari F40 that once belonged to Saddam Hussein's son?

Restoring classic cars is a painstaking and expensive hobby for those who choose to work on the popular muscle cars of yesteryear, but how about classic exotics? Now that's a different story.

Like a handful of other YouTubers, Raratossa is a channel that gained internet fame by restoring old Ferraris, including a Testarossa, a 360 Challenge Stradale, and two F355 Spider F1's.

Unsurprisingly, Scott Chivers, the man behind the channel loves a challenge, and his latest project is nothing short of insane.

Like a lot of corrupt, Middle Eastern leaders, Saddam Hussein was extremely wealthy, and this wealth trickled down to his son Uday, who was known for having an exotic car collection well north of 1000.

At one point, Uday managed to get his hands on a Ferrari F40, but by the looks of these images, it wasn't given the traditional F40 treatment, and looks to be in terrible condition.

Luckily, the classic Ferrari looks to have escaped the inferno that destroyed the majority of Uday's collection after Saddam punished him for killing multiple people at a dinner party.

Chivers uploaded this F40 backstory to his Raratossa channel in the hope of getting some new leads on the car. Unsurprisingly, internet sleuths from all over the world have come back with some pretty solids leads on the car.

Before the video, the most popular theory was that the Ferrari was buried somewhere out in the Iraqi desert, but a lot more plausible ones have emerged thanks to the video.

One commenter mentioned that the car may have been purchased at a Middle Eastern auction just six months ago, while another says that there's a video of the car driving was uploaded in early April, but no link was provided.

You'll notice that the mirrors are missing, and some extremely questionable modifications have been made to the exotic over the past few years, including the Nissan-branded reservoir.

Chivers also explains that the driveline will be in need of some serious work, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue for the Ferrari man himself.