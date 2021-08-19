What happens if your car's WoF runs out during lockdown?

When New Zealand was first plunged into Level 4 lockdown last year, the issue of expiring WoFs was one on many lips around the country.

To appease this, the government allowed for an extension to the expiring WoFs given that the lockdown period was so long, but we're yet to hear of a scheme like this for 2021.

According to Waka Kotahi's website, if a vehicle is involved in an essential service, obtaining a WoF/CoF is "regarded as an essential trip and can still be obtained to ensure vehicle safety remains a priority."

When it comes to vehicles that aren't used for essential services, a WoF/CoF cannot be obtained during level 4.

Waka Kotahi notes that if the "vehicle for an essential trip (such as groceries or medical supplies) and your WoF/CoF has expired, police discretion may be applied."

If you're an essential worker looking for a WoF, local providers might be still working, and be available on an appointment-only basis.

Waka Kotahi adds that if drivers go in for a vehicle inspection, "there are health and safety requirements you need to follow for an essential vehicle inspection to be carried out."

Despite the rule around essential services, vehicle owners still need to make sure that their vehicle is up to a road-worthy standard to be driven on public roads.

"At a minimum, vehicle owners need to self-inspect their vehicles using the TWIRL procedure (tyres, windscreen, wipers, mirrors, indicators, rust and lights) to assess their vehicle’s safety," Waka Kotahi notes.