What if Santa Claus drove a Mini, Nissan, Land Rover, Volkswagen... or Tesla?

With so much platform sharing, transferable technology and personalisation now available to customers, creating niche models is easier than ever for the motor industry.

So what would happen if some top brands created new models with Santa Claus in mind? Check out these "prototypes" commissioned by British car retailing giant Bristol Street Motors.

Mini

Inspired by the manufacturer's famous Cooper model, Mini's concept sleigh features much of the traditional and now iconic design from the car on which it's based.

Mini isn't so mini these days, with its cars greatly increasing in size since the first Austin Mini Cooper. But that does substantially increase the present-carrying capacity...

Nissan

If Santa felt the need to go down a sportier route or was in a rush to deliver presents for Christmas Eve, then this Nissan concept would be perfect.

The aerodynamic package is excellent, including a substantial spoiler to keep the sleigh upright at high speed.

Land Rover

A natural fit to design Santa's new sleigh thanks to a reputation for sturdy and rugged vehicles, the Land Rover concept would certainly suit the harsh terrain of the North Pole.

It could manoeuvre around the most awkward obstacles, ensuring safe delivery of gifts on Christmas Eve.

Volkswagen

German engineering meets Father Christmas with the Volkswagen concept of Santa's sleigh. With the finest build quality of any of these sleighs (lucky Audi didn't get in on this), Santa can rest assured there won't be any unexpected breakdowns on his journey from the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Note the distinctive curves and styling around the snow runners, and circular headlights at the ready for the big night run.

Tesla

Tesla is perhaps the car brand that would be the closest to being able to produce a functioning Santa's sleigh in real life. That's right, none of these cars are real. Sorry.

Anyway, with its innovations in electric and autonomous vehicle technology and some help from friends at Space X, Tesla may just be able to create a more high-tech version of Santa's sleigh.

Unlike the others, we reckon Tesla may be able to dispense with the traditional snow runners, replacing them with anti-gravity technology. Powered by an abundance of Christmas spirit.