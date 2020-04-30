What is NZ's most iconic car? Here's our 10 picks and how to get them

The first season of Motoka on TVNZ 1 presented a fascinating look into what cars mean to everyday New Zealanders.

But, it was the last five minutes of the final episode that got us talking most in the DRIVEN office. It was here where a smorgasbord of those to appear in the show gave their final two cents over what New Zealand's most iconic car was.

Naturally, a slew of Toyotas made the list. Here's the five examples of the most name-dropped nameplates, and five others that we prepared earlier ...

1. 2019 Toyota Corolla GX

If you've been following the chit chat around the expected influx of rental cars onto the second-hand market post-Covid-19, the Toyota Corolla is surely something that'll be on your radar.

It's position as an icon in Kiwi motoring folklore is undeniable. Many of us grew up in Corollas and, given that so many of those cars continue to live thanks to an iron-clad reputation for reliability, it's a legacy sure to live on.

This 2019 Corolla, listed in Auckland, sports just over 10,000km, and is some $4000 cheaper than sticker. Despite being a base-model variant, it still comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, lane centring, and more. Click here to check it out.

2. 2009 Ford Falcon XR8 Boss ute

It was inevitable that Australia's two iconic rear-wheel drive muscle cars would make it onto this list.

Apart from the giant-killing 'taking on the best from Europe' performance car narrative, Kiwis and Aussies alike see them as 'cars made for us'. Very few other cars have that that kind of impact here.

It was only fair to include some kind of V8 on this list; hence this striking green XR8 Boss ute priced at $33,995.

This one pairs its eight cylinders to a 6-speed manual, with a nice low 63,44km on the clock. Click here to check it out.

3. 2015 Toyota Hiace DX

Being an icon doesn't necessarily mean making an incredible sound or bringing motorsport credentials to the table. In the case of something like the Toyota Hiace, icon status comes from ubiquity and function.

Few commercial vehicles are as common on our roads as the blocky Hiace. An all-new model was launched here in 2019, but that hasn't dampened people's fondness for fifth-generation models like these.

This particular late-model example is listed in Auckland for $21,995. Kilometres are low, and it's tidy inside and out. Click here to check it out.

4. 2013 Holden VF Commodore SS Redline

Here it is, the other of the loud Aussie battlers.

Those keen on a final-generation ZB Commodore should keep their ears peeled, since plenty are on the national rental car fleet. But, like the Falcon, it seemed wrong to put anything other than a V8-propelled Commodore on this list.

So, here's one of the best from the final VF generation. It comes with a few extra performance goodies, too, by virtue of that 'Redline' moniker. 60,959km is low for a V8 Commodore, as is the $39,950 asking price. Click here to check it out.

5. 2014 Toyota Hilux SR5 4x4

If there's one vehicle that can claim above all others that it's New Zealand's most iconic vehicle, it would surely be the Hilux. It spent a very long time sitting on top of the sales charts, and it's empowered legions of tradies, hunters, and adventurers all over the country.

Because of its reputation for reliability, Hiluxes are known for holding value for a long time. But, it also means that there are less risks in buying an older Hilux, too.

This Auckland-based $32,995 2014 SR5 4x4 is one of the last to come with Toyota's 3.0-litre turbo-diesel. Kilometres are a oh-she's-barely-broken-in 1116,865km. A hard-lid, tow bar, bed liner, and nudge bar also also included. Click here to check it out.

Bonus! 1990 Toyota Hilux SR5 Extra Cab

We can't just end it there, though.

While the Hilux as a whole is a bit of an icon, it's the square stuff from the '90s and earlier that is most recognisable and most loved. This 30-year-old Extra Cab looks mint for its age (check out the engine bay!), and has just 228,000km on the odometer.

Crumpy would approve. Click here to check it out.

This isn't just about the cars outlined on Motoka. We went through the stats on the Driven website to try and find the vehicles that people search for the most. Naturally all of the above featured, but here are five others that Kiwis love to shop for. Some could be considered iconic today, while others might be the icons of tomorrow.

1. 2019 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4

The Hilux may have held the mantle as New Zealand's best selling car for a long, long time, but there's no denying that the Ford Ranger holds the title these days.

The Ranger's popularity is relatively simple to explain. It's capable, among its ute peers it's one of the best to drive, and that little blue badge helps it hook into one of the most passionate fanbases in the country.

This near-new demonstrater kilometre Ranger XLT listed in Auckland is a good example of the potential new-car deals that are afoot in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. A new XLT's retail price is meant to be almost $65,000. The price on this one? $51,990. Click here to check it out.

2. 2011 Suzuki Swift

While the Ranger is the best selling new vehicle in the country, the Suzuki Swift is one of the most common Japanese imports. And, simultaneosly, it's one of New Zealand's best selling passenger cars.

These bubbly little hatchbacks are known for their cute looks, fun handling capabilities, and frugal cost to run. And again, like the aforementioned Corolla and Commodore, there are deals to be had on ex-rental Swifts in the coming months.

This cheap and cheerful $8,459 second-gen Swift comes is slightly higher spec than most at its price point, bringing factory alloys and push-button start to the party. Click here to check it out.

3. 2004 Nissan Patrol ST

Here's an interesting one. One of the most searched vehicles on Driven is the Nissan Patrol.

With all the focus on Toyotas, some forget that the Patrol (and its Safari cousin) has just as strong a reputation for off-road ability and gravel adventuring.

This enormous 2004 model wears its near-200,000 kilometre count well, looking mint inside and out. Leather from the front row to the third, low range four-wheel drive, and a rare colour are among the main talking points. Click here to check it out.

4. 2014 Mazda Axela/3

It's perhaps riding the coat-tails of the Corolla, but there's a few things that the Mazda3 and its Axela Japanese import cousin have up their sleeves in comparison to the world's best-selling car.

For one, most will handle better than an equivalent Corolla. In some cases they can be more fuel efficient. And styling is also more distinctive (the 'smiling face' front fascia is something you either love or hate). Regardless of your thoughts, the generally cheaper Axela/3 is a great value proposition in the compact class.

This handsome 2017 Axela has a mere 26,810km on the clock, with its deep silver highlighting all the creases and curves in its bodywork. Priced at $17,990, you can click here to check it out.

5. 2019 Toyota RAV4 GX

Lastly but not leastly in the slightest is the best selling SUV in the country; the Toyota RAV4.

We're very familiar with how much Kiwis love the RAV4, especially given that it was our AA DRIVEN New Zealand Car of the Year People's Choice award winner last year.

The RAV4's popularity has only grown with the introduction of an all-new model last year. A few of them are already popping up online as excellent second-hand bargains ... including this 2019 GX. Listed in Auckland and with just 16,500km indicated, it's only a few bucks more than a new base-model Corolla at $30,990. Click here to check it out.