What, no BT-50? Mazda New Zealand's hot 100th Anniversary Edition models

Mazda New Zealand has secured a nice round number of 100th Anniversary Edition models for the local market: 100 in fact.

The Anniversary Edition models are spread across the Mazda range, but the colour scheme and equipment fitted to each pays homage to Mazda’s first passenger vehicle, the 1960 R360 coupe.

All the Anniversary Editions are Snowflake White Pearl on the outside with special badging and wheel caps, burgundy leather seat trim with headrest logo, red floor carpet and floor mats aluminium branding, Anniversary key fob, special edition lower instrument panel trim and white door trim inserts.

Each model will be available in NZ at different times between August 2020 and January 2021.

As part of Mazda’s Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030 programme, for every Anniversary Edition vehicle sold, Mazda NZ will purchase 50 trees from the Trees That Count programme to plant in the Mazda Native Forest.

Trees That Count can provide regular updates to Anniversary buyers about their trees, including planting date and location.

Pricing for the 100th Anniversary Edition models begin at $31,895 for the Mazda2.

Mazda NZ’s 100th Anniversary Edition models

Mazda2 ($31,895, available to order until October 9, delivery late-November)

Mazda3 (price TBC, available to order until October 9, delivery late-November)

Mazda6 ($58,495 sedan or $60,195 wagon, until August 14, delivery late-October)

CX-3 (price TBC, until October 9, delivery January 2021)

CX-30 (price TBC, until October 9, delivery late-November)

CX-5 ($62,995, until September 11, delivery late-August)

CX-8 ($66,890, until September 11, delivery late-October)

CX-9 (price TBC, until October 9, delivery late-January 2021)

MX-5 ($51,095 manual roadster, $55,095 manual RF or $57,095 automatic RF, until August 14, delivery late-August)