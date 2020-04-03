What Raptor? Mil-Spec unveils a 500HP Ford F-150-based super truck

Mil-Spec Automotive has been around for a while, gaining internet fame from Hummer H1 builds, where the iron-clad SUV is either turned into even more of an off-road beast, or a low-slung tarmac racer.

But like most valuable things in the world, there's a limited supply of H1's on hand, and they are extremely expensive these days. So Mil-Spec's focus has been turned towards America's best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150 truck.

It's interesting that the tuning company didn't go with the Chevrolet Colorado for this project, as Ford obviously builds the Raptor off-roader from factory, but what do we know anyway.

As you would expect, to get to that 500HP (372kW) power figure Mil-Spec swapped out the F-150's standard engine for the 5.0-litre V8 found in the Mustang. Just like GM's LS engine, this V8 has an incredible catalogue of aftermarket support, making it a tuner's dream.

To give it the 'Baja' look, the F-150 has been jacked up on some serious Fox Racing suspension and huge off-road tyres. This gives it 11 inches of suspensions travel, and a track-width increase of 13.5 inches.

As with all Mil-Spec builds, the exterior of the truck received a makeover as well. This includes the widened guards, new front and rear bumpers, a roof rack with an LED light bar attached, and a spare tyre carrier in the bed.

All this is topped off by the aftermarket black wheels that are wrapped in the 37-inch all-terrain tyres.

A choice of four military-inspired exterior finishes are available that will have the truck looking like it's ready for deployment in the Middle East. On the inside, you'll find upgraded leather seats, aluminium knobs, and special Mil-Spec badging scattered around the place.