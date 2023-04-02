What's the best age to learn to drive? Study says it's probably 12

Driving ages vary from country to country; in New Zealand, you have to be 16 to obtain a licence and drive on the road.

It's definitely not 12, anywhere in the world. But one UK driver training facility has gone public with a claim that 12 is the age where young minds are most likely to absorb valuable driving skills and do their most effective learning.

Two thirds of driving instructors surveyed by Young Driver say young people learn better before they reach the traditional licence age (17 in the UK). The instructors say they're in a unique position to compare groups, teaching both over 17s on the road and 10-17 year olds at Young Driver's private venues. The scheme specialises in driving lessons and experiences for those not yet of a legal driving age, taking place on private property and with fully qualified instructors.

Young Driver also asked parents and newly qualified drivers themselves about attitudes to safety and risk at different ages. Eighty two per cent of 2400 parents questioned thought those aged 10-17 were more receptive to messages around risk and safety than older students. Over 400 past pupils of the scheme were also surveyed and 84 per cent agreed they were more receptive to road safety messaging at a younger age.

The organisation says this theory is supported by its safety stats: drivers who have undertaken pre-17 driving lessons with Young Driver are significantly less likely to have an accident in the first six months after passing their driving test than the UK national average, dropping from one in five to one in 29.

“There are of course sensible reasons we don’t want young people driving on the roads before they reach 17," says Sue Waterfield of Young Driver. "But that doesn’t mean they can’t start learning to drive before that age. We see it at all of our events – younger children are sponges who soak up all the practical information about how to physically drive, but they’re also very alert to the safety aspects of driving.

"You can take your time and really help them to feel comfortable with the controls of the car and things like braking distances and blind spots, before they get anywhere near a real road. Then they can focus much more on how to drive safely around other road users. It also helps reduce the time and money spent on tuition once they are old enough to get their provisional licence and take their test.”

Three quarters of the instructors surveyed said those who had pre-17 driving tuition usually need fewer on-the-road lessons. Seventy nine per cent of instructors felt they could teach more in an hour at a private Young Driver venue than an hour spent on the road.

“When you’re teaching someone aged 17/18, they are not always ‘in the car’ for much of their lesson time," says instructor Anaya Saddall. "Their minds may not be focused on driving, they are thinking about other stuff – be it work or exams, friends, social media or what they’re doing that evening.

"Younger kids concentrate and focus – when you deliver a driving lesson to a 12 year old, you can see that their mind is focusing 100 per cent on driving. They are in the moment, not thinking of other things. That’s one reason they often learn more in half an hour than 17 year olds learn in an hour! The older age group also tend to have more preconceived ideas from parents and peers, which can add complications.”