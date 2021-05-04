What's the best-sounding car of all time?

Up until the age of the electric car, the sound that a car made defined it. Whilst some cars were thrust upon a pedestal due to the god-like tones coming from its exhaust, others were cast to the shadow realm for sounding like a trumpet (looking at you, 350Z).

Generally, the more cylinders in the engine, the better a car will sound, and the ranking on this interactive chart seems to reflect this. But if you don't like the results, don't be afraid to vote a push your favourites higher.

- budgetdirect.com.au