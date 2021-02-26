What's the best ute in New Zealand? Zooming with DRIVEN

The set has changed, everything is blue, and we're celebrating a ute special here at Driven this week!

We're talking about the ute shootout that's causing serious debate over on our Facebook page this week, as well as Ineos' new Grenadier that's on its way to New Zealand.

Andrew comes up with a new game around things that are called turbo, but really aren't, but the lack of prior planning becomes apparent just seconds into it.

We cover off the rally-bred Sixty Second Sell from last week, and surprisingly, Dean's Evo doesn't walk away with the win.

For this week's Expert Car Picks, we're talking about lifestyle utes, and have picked out our favourites. Make sure to vote for favourite at the bottom of the article!