What's the best ute under $40K? Zooming with DRIVEN

By Driven • 18/06/2021
To celebrate Fieldays, we've got a rural special for you this week, and utes are the main topic of debate. Click here to read David's full report of what's on offer there

For the 60 Second Sell, we're looking at DRIVEN listings to find the best ute under $40,000 to live with. And with both new and used options on the table, and there are some interesting picks. 

Check out our choices here: 

Dean - Ford Ranger

David - SsangYong Rhino

Andy - Holden Commodore

Click here to watch the full Zooming with DRIVEN episode

