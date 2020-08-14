Which car should play KITT in the Knight Rider reboot?

Knight Rider is one of the most-loved car-related shows to ever grace a television screen, so when news of another reboot emerged earlier this week, it sent the automotive world into a frenzy.

Many debates were had over the pressing questions like: Does it really need a reboot? Who will play the new Micheal Knight? But most importantly - what car will play KITT?

Before we get into the nitty-gritty car facts, it's worth noting that KITT stood for 'Knight Industry Two Thousand', and Knight Industry Three Thousand' in the original and the reboot, so this new car could well be called 'KIFT' if the naming format sticks.

First of all, Knight Rider is a truly American TV show, so you can't have a car that is built in another country take a leading role. Already, you've narrowed it down to about ten possible cars.

Next, Micheal Knight can't be seen driving any sort of family wagon. So this rules out the Tesla Model S sedan, Mustang Mach-E SUV, and the Dodge Charger Hellcat - but don't rule the Tesla's out just yet.

This leaves the usual American muscle contenders such as the Chevrolet Camaro/Corvette, Dodge Challenger, and the Ford Mustang.

The obvious choice would be a Pontiac Trans Am, but thanks to GM's habit of killing vehicle brands, this is literally impossible.

Back in the 2008 reboot, the acting wasn't the only questionable aspect, with the shape-shifting Shelby GT500 failing to fill the void that the incredibly-cool Trans Am left.

All things considered, the DRIVEN team have landed on this new KITT either coming in the form of a two-door Tesla (either the upcoming Roadster or a two-door Molde S concept) or the new Chevrolet Corvette.

Considering Micheal Knight's love for V8-powered American cars, we can imagine that the Corvette will be the most likely choice, and would look killer in black with the red accents.

But what do you think?