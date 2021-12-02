Why GM benchmarked the Chevy Corvette Z06 against Ferrari 458

The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is set to be a world class supercar, with top level performance supposedly capable of competing with the likes of Porsche and Ferrari.

In fact, when it came to benchmark the car against a Ferrari, GM reportedly ruled out the twin-turbocharged 488 GTB as it doesn't have enough character.

Apparently, the "Corvette team" benchmarked early C8 prototypes against a Ferrari 458 in the early days when the C8 was wrapped in a Holden ute body shell. This was around 2013 or 2014, before the 488 GTB was released.

GM sold its 458 when the 488 did finally come out, only to sell it again in favour of the 458. The naturally aspirated Ferrari was more comparable to the Z06 than the 488 and apparently, the 458 was more soulful.

Many consider the Ferrari 458 the greatest mid-engined Ferrari in history, and the Z06's exhaust note more than echoes that of the Ferrari. As it should, considering it shares the same flat-plane-crank, overhead-cam design.

The Z06 is a whole litre larger too. The 5.5-litre V8 will produce 670 horsepower compared to the Ferrari's 562, and takes just 2.6 seconds to sprint to 100 km/h compared to Ferrari's low three-second run. The Z06 also has an 8-speed transmission, compared to the Ferrari's 7.