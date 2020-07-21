Why the very last Tesla Roadster will cost you $2.2 million

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past couple of years, you'll probably be aware of Elon Musk's claims surrounding the new Tesla Roadster, and how it should be able to hit 100km/h in less than two seconds thanks to some help from SpaceX thrusters.

While this upcoming Roadster is still a few years off, the first car that Tesla sold was actually a Roadster, and came in the form of an electrified Lotus. Only 2,500 of these were built between 2008 and 2012, making it reasonably rare.

Click here to view all Tesla listings on DRIVEN

It might not be the most significant Tesla Roadster, that title goes to the prototype that Elon sent into space a couple of years ago, but this white example is the last one ever built, and wears a '2500' plaque to prove this.

The significance of being the very last Roadster built, combined with the fact that it has never been registered, and has lived its life sitting on pillows in a marble-floored garage means that the current owner is looking to sell it for a massive $2.2 million.

With just 200km on the clock, and no registered owners, it could be argued that the buyer would be the first official owner of this Roadster, a title that would pique the interest of Tesla enthusiasts everywhere.

In the listing, the seller states that the battery has been kept at a healthy level of charge for its whole life, meaning that it should still have a decent amount of life left. Also, it looks like a few notable members of the Tesla team have signed the visible portion of the battery.

While not everyone is a fan of the American brand, there's no denying that these early Roadsters will soon (if not now) be a collector's car, considering how it put Tesla on the map as a true automaker. And a fully electric performance car that was released back in 2008? That's a pretty big deal.

It's hard to say whether the Switzerland-based seller will get the monumental asking price they're after right now, but we can imagine that these early Roadsters are only going to appreciate in the coming years.