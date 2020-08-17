Why this 16-year-old VW Golf just sold for $95K

If you're familiar with the American auction site Bring a Trailer, you will know of the ultra-low mileage models that bring in potential buyers from far and wide, set on dropping huge sums.

Just over the weekend, another Bring a Trailer record was set, but it wasn't due to an old Lamborghini, or even a movie Mustang, instead, a 2004 Volkswagen Golf R32 was the centre of attention.

Hailed as one of the greatest Golfs that Volkswagen ever built, the R32 isn't exactly a bog-standard Mk4 thanks to the 3.2-litre V6 beneath the bonnet, and an all-wheel drive system.

This made for an incredible hot hatch that sounded as good as it performed, and is one of only a few hot hatches to feature a six-cylinder engine.

While Mk4 R32 Golfs aren't exactly uncommon, the one that featured in the auction over the weekend had only covered 2,800km since new, making it possibly the lowest mileage example in the world.

In the listing, the seller stated that it had just one owner since new, and is in immaculate condition both inside and out. The plastic steering wheel cover was also included.

21 bids were placed on the R32 before it sold for a whopping US$62,000 ($95,000), a figure that no one expected to see come from a VW Golf of this era.