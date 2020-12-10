Why this $2 million Lamborghini may end up in the crusher

With great power comes great responsibility, especially when we're talking about a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that makes somewhere in the region of 570kW from its mid-mounted V12.

The reason we're talking about Lamborghinis here, is because a footballer over the UK has found himself in hot water after getting caught in his uninsured supercar. And anyone that knows British road laws, knows that insurance is a big deal.

Click here to view all Lamborghini listings on DRIVEN

Benjamin Mendy currently plays for Manchester City, and recently signed a deal that's worth around $80 million, but unfortunately for Mendy, he didn't use any of that to pay for insurance.

According to a local report, the footballer was pulled over by police and then failed to produce a valid driver's licence or insurance details. He's now in a legal race trying to keep the Italian beauty out of the crusher.

Over in England, authorities usually hold onto a car for 14 days, and in that time the owner has to provide the required documentation to have it released, and avoid being sold off, or worse, facing the crusher.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that it had been 20 days since the car was first impounded, and Mendy was still yet to get the car out.

“Ben is a great footballer but he’s not great on bureaucratic details like paperwork,” an unnamed source told the British tabloid. “He didn’t realize he wasn’t insured so it’s a monumental blunder on his part. He’s desperately trying to correct it but the fact it’s now 20 days since his car was seized, he’s at risk of it being destroyed. The police know he wants it back and are happy to return it but only once he’s provided the necessary paperwork.”

Just 900 Aventador SVJs exist in the world, and they all carry a pretty hefty price tag. One was recently listed on DRIVEN for a cool $1.8 million.