Why this Nissan Juke is worth $1.2 million

Those in the market for an uber-exclusive hypercar will probably be aware of all the usual million-dollar suspects such as your Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Paganis, but what about a $1.2 million Nissan Juke.

Before you scoff away the suggestion of spending what the average Auckland house is worth on some hideous crossover, hear us out, this thing has a heck of a lot more kit than your auntie’s Juke.

That's because this Nissan Juke is actually a Juke-R700, and is actually more of a NISMO GT-R than it is a Juke. On top of this, only five of these machines were ever made, making it quite the rarity.

Produced by Severn Valley Motorsports, and commissioned by Nissan, this Juke sits on a bespoke platform, is covered in carbon fibre panels, and is powered by the R35 GT-R's VR38DETT engine, so is quite the performance machine.

As the badge hints at, this 3.8-litre twin-turbo produces no less than 700hp (521kW) which is sent to all four wheels through the GT-R's AWD system. This allows the small SUV to hit 100km/h in just 3.7-seconds before topping out at 257km/h.

You'll notice that this Juke is running a set of standard GT-R wheels that are wrapped in Bridgestone RE070R tyres. These measure 255/40/20 at the front and 285/35/20 at the rear.

On the inside, the cabin is a strange mix between the standard Juke interior and the GT-R's. Strangely, a Bose sound system was also installed to try and add some comfort to this race-spec family hauler.

This Juke-R700 was recently listed for sale in Germany, but comes with a $1.2 million price tag. Check out the listing here.

While five Nissan JukeR's were initially built, only three still remain on the road, as two were crashed early on.

Nissan nabbed two of these three surviving models, making this fifth one the public's last chance to buy a bizarre piece of Nissan motorsport's history.