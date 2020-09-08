Wide load: Toyota's little GR Yaris gets wild Rocket Bunny kit

Known for working with brands such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, Pandem is one of the world's most famous tuners thanks to its iconic 'Rocket Bunny' body kit.

Turning its attention to Toyota's highly-anticipated GR Yaris, Pandem has given it the full Rocket Bunny treatment, and turned it into something that's ready for a world rally stage.

Unfortunately for this little homologation special, its hopes of rally racing have been dashed by its ride height, and the massively wide wheels that it's sitting on, but this isn't surprising as Pandem has always been about form over function.

Aside from the standard overfenders, the GR Yaris also features redesigned bumpers and a massive rear wing. You'll also notice the large hole in the front bumper allowing increased airflow into the intercooler.

While no performance upgrades are offered by Pandem, the GR Yaris makes an impressive 200kW in stock form. This power is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, with a limited-slip differential on each axle.

This is enough to hit 100km/h in less than 5.5 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited 230km/h. While engine tuning options are yet to be announced, we can imagine there will be a plethora of options coming to the market.

If this kit is bit too much for your liking, Toyota's Gazoo Racing division recently released its own parts for the GR that are a lot more reserved.