Will Ford's next-generation Ranger Raptor get a twin-turbo V6?

While the Ranger Raptor that Ford has sold down in this part of the world isn't as macho as its American sibling, it still has proven itself to be one of the most interesting vehicles of its kind.

For 2022, Ford is set to refresh the Ranger, and alongside an all-new ute, comes an all-new Raptor, and there's some serious speculation going on around what engine it will get.

Click here to view all Ford Ranger Raptor listings on DRIVEN

According to Ford Authority, the 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor will get a twin-turbo petrol-powered V6 over in America. This engine is currently found in the high-performance Explorer ST, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Given that America favours petrol engines in its small trucks, this move makes perfect sense. But what about down under? We can't imagine that a petrol V6 will be the best choice in a market dominated by diesels.

Along the same lines, there are rumours surrounding a turbo diesel V6 engine in this Raptor, a rumour that makes more sense when you remember that Ford's next ute is being developed with Volkswagen.

Given Ford's prowess when it comes to engine building, we'd be surprised to see it use the Amarok's V6, but it's more likely that we'll see a Ford-built diesel V6 appear in the range.

In this American Ranger Raptor, this twin-turbo V6 will make 300kW and 560Nm, which is a significant amount more than the 157kW and 500Nm currently offered with the 2.0-litre diesel.