Will Great Wall be the first brand to offer an all-electric ute in NZ?

Ever since the Clean Car Scheme was dropped on New Zealand's automotive industry back in June, electric and hybrid utes have been at the forefront of debate.

While both Toyota and Ford have expressed interest in the idea of a hybrid ute, it looks like China's Great Wall Motors might be the first brand to the market with an all-electric hay-hauler.

Click here to view all Great Wall listings on DRIVEN

Just recently, details emerged from the Chinese government’s Ministry of Innovation and Information Technology show, surrounding an electric mid-sized SUV called the Ora Cherry Cat.

It has been reported that this SUV will be sharing its 150kW electric motor and cobalt-free lithium ion battery with the GWM ute.

While the website doesn't currently show the battery details, at some point it confirmed that the Cherry Cat would be packing either a 60.5kWh battery or a larger 79.6kWh unit.

Along the same lines, it was previously stated that these batteries should be good for around 350km and 450km of range according to the WLTP cycle.

When speaking on the electric ute, GWM Australia’s marketing chief, Steve Maciver, told carsales that it would go on sale in Australia alongside a plug-in hybrid ute, but wasn't sure of timing.

“It’s too early to say. EV and PHEV utes are probably still a little way off,” he said.

“There is without a doubt all these alternate powertrain options on the cards, and I think we’ll get the [electric] ute eventually.”