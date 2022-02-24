Will Lamborghini put the Aventador back into production following ship fiasco?

If the name 'Felicity Ace' doesn't mean anything to you, you probably aren't alone, but it's the ship that recently caught fire off the coast of Portugal with hundreds of new vehicles onboard.

We already knew that these vehicles were from the Volkswagen group, but it was recently confirmed by Lamborghini that multiple Urus, Huracan, and Aventador models were on the ship.

If the vehicles are written off due to fire damage, it's no big deal for the Urus and Huracan models, because Lamborghini can just build more, but for the Aventador, things are a little different.

Set to be phased out of production and replaced by an all-new model, the Aventador was completely sold out, meaning that it's quite likely that the factory has begun the de-tooling process.

Obviously putting a car back into production that should have been finished is no easy task, but considering Lamborghini's flagship supercar retails from about $750,000, you'd hope the brand will do something about it.

“At the moment, we don’t know, and we will have to deal with the problem it will present,” Baldi said. “The car is sold out, so there is always a possibility out of 563 units that some cancellation can allow an Aventador replacement, but I prefer to hope for the time being that at least the few Aventadors on the ship will be safe.”

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that this has happened with an ultra-rare car, as Porsche faced an identical situation back in 2019 with a few 911 GT2 RS models.

A ship by the name of 'Grande' that was bound for Brazil sank off the coast of France, and four GT2 RS models went down with it. Porsche decided to put the car back into production and deliver those four models.

Lamborghini faces a different situation with the Aventador, as unlike the GT2 RS, the Aventador doesn't share parts with a high-volume model, meaning reinstating the cars will be a mammoth task.

Let's just hope those supercars managed to avoid the flames...