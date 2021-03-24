Will MG's new 'Extender' become New Zealand's cheapest ute?

Over the last decade or so, China's influence on vehicles around the world has been obvious with front fascias becoming bolder every time a new model is released.

This is especially true for the ute segment, and MG's new Extender ute is a perfect example of this, which is wearing a grille that's bigger than an average hatchback from the nineties.

Recently revealed in China, this Extender is destined exclusively for Thailand's market, and will be built in a right-hand drive layout. Given this orientation, it's a prime candidate for New Zealand's booming ute market.

If this ute does make it down to New Zealand, it will likely be badged as an LDV, and serve as a replacement for the current T60 that's sold here.

Like most double-cab utes, this Extender is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, with manual and auto transmission options available, as well as the choice of two and four-wheel drive.

Given that this model is based on the updated Maxus T90, it will likely get the 2.0-litre twin-turbo mill if it is offered in New Zealand. This is good for 160kW and 500Nm of torque, and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the inside, it gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity. It also gets a 360 degree camera which displays on this screen.

In terms of safety tech, it gets stability control, lane-keep alert, hill-start and descent, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, auto high-beam, and autonomous emergency braking aren't included as they are on the Maxus version.

Speaking to CarAdvice recently, a spokesperson for MG Australia said: "There’s no doubt that the MG Extender pick-up attracts a lot of interest from ute-mad Australians, but at this stage, there are no plans to introduce the Extender to Australia."

Despite this, we wouldn't rule it out for New Zealand, as we have previously received SAIC vehicles before our comrades across the ditch.