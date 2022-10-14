Home / News / Win one of four fantastic Hampton Downs experiences

Win one of four fantastic Hampton Downs experiences

14/10/2022
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Have you been paying attention to this week's car news? 

Answer the question below, and you'll go into the draw to win one of four fantastic experiences, in partnership with Hampton Downs.

The experiences up for grabs are: 

  • V8 Muscle Car experience
  • Radical U-Drive experience
  • Go-karts session
  • Jeep Wrangler experience

Simply tell us what NZ's most highly anticipated new car release is, and you'll go in the draw to win! 

